Inside look at Waterbean Coffee Exquisite

Located in Gastonia, Waterbean Coffee Exquisite is an elevated coffee shop offering a full bar and kitchen, guided coffee tastings, and in-house roasting.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Waterbean is known for great coffee, but this location in Gastonia also features a beautiful bar and a full kitchen. Waterbean Coffee Exquisite creates an elevated and welcoming atmosphere for everyone.

Guests can enjoy a one-hour tasting room experience with guided coffee tastings, plus a behind-the-scenes look at their in-house roasting process. The staff is friendly, knowledgeable, and passionate about every detail that goes into the perfect cup, ensuring every guest has a great experience.

Waterbean Coffee Exquisite is located at 618 W Franklin Blvd Unit D, Gastonia, NC 28052. They are open Monday–Sunday from 7am–9pm.

To learn more about Waterbean Coffee visit www.waterbean.coffee.

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