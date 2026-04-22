Turn leftover potatoes into easy meals any time of day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Potatoes are one of the most versatile ingredients in your kitchen. They are easy to prep, budget-friendly, and perfect for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. QC Life welcomes Yvette Kerns, The Petite Cook Charlotte, a local meal-prep pro who helps clients eat healthier during the week with dishes tailored to their schedule and tastes.

She shared a few simple ideas to try at home, starting with 3-ingredient sweet potato pancakes made with sweet potatoes, eggs, and cinnamon. For a lunch side, she puts a French twist on a classic potato salad with dill. For an easy, satisfying dinner, you can’t go wrong with a stuffed baked potato.

To learn more about personal chef and meal prep services, visit petitecookcharlotte.com.

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