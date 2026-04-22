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Turn leftover potatoes into easy meals any time of day

Turn leftover potatoes into easy meals any time of day The Petite Cook Charlotte shares easy potato recipes and meal prep tips to make healthy weekday eating simpler.
By QC Life Web Staff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Potatoes are one of the most versatile ingredients in your kitchen. They are easy to prep, budget-friendly, and perfect for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. QC Life welcomes Yvette Kerns, The Petite Cook Charlotte, a local meal-prep pro who helps clients eat healthier during the week with dishes tailored to their schedule and tastes.

She shared a few simple ideas to try at home, starting with 3-ingredient sweet potato pancakes made with sweet potatoes, eggs, and cinnamon. For a lunch side, she puts a French twist on a classic potato salad with dill. For an easy, satisfying dinner, you can’t go wrong with a stuffed baked potato.

To learn more about personal chef and meal prep services, visit petitecookcharlotte.com.

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