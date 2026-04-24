From cut to sear: Behind the scenes at Steak 48

Steak 48 is known for serving some of the best steaks in Charlotte because they focus on every detail.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) -Steak 48 serves some of the best steaks in Charlotte and a lot of prep and planning goes into getting each one just right. Their team knows exactly where to cut, with every step done strategically to meet the managers quality standards.

Each steak is coated in their house seasoning, then moved to the broiler, which can reach 500–800 degrees. That high heat creates a perfect sear in about four minutes per side, and the broiler cooks faster than a traditional grill. Finally, slicing the steak against the grain helps tenderize it, making every bite less tough.

Enjoy a Steak 48 dinner! To learn more, visit: www.steak48.com/steakhouses/charlotte.

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