Seemingly Overzealous and Freshlist team up for a seasonal strawberry scoop

The Charlotte favorites are partnering on a classic strawberry flavor made with local ingredients and available only during strawberry season.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Garrett Tichy of Seemingly Overzealous and Matt Martin of Freshlist join QC Life to talk about teaming up this season.

Seemingly Overzealous makes all of its ice cream in-house from scratch, including the baked goods mixed in, and everything on the menu is dairy-free, egg-free, and gluten-free. Their new seasonal collaboration with Freshlist is Spontaneous Regeneration, a classic strawberry flavor available now for as long as strawberries are in season.

Freshlist is Charlotte’s food hub, helping connect small to mid-sized farms with local restaurants, breweries, coffee shops, and other eateries. They also host a Monday pop-up market from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., so you can shop the same local ingredients used around town.

To learn more visit www.seeminglyoverzealous.com and freshlist.com.

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