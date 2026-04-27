Copain launches $2 oyster happy hour

Copain Brasserie in Ballantyne is now offering $2 oysters Monday through Friday from 3–5 p.m.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Chef Jim Noble, founder of Noble Food and Pursuits and Chief Culinary Officer Kevin Darr join QC Life to talk about oyster happy hour.

Copain Brasserie in Ballantyne at The Bowl is giving oyster lovers a new reason to stop in earlier, launching a weekday oyster happy hour with $2 oysters, Monday through Friday from 3–5 p.m.

Oysters have long been a standout on the dinner menu and this promotion makes them easier to enjoy at an approachable price in a more relaxed window. The team is also using the promotion to spotlight North Carolina’s shellfish scene. Copain works closely with fishmonger Rock Stone of Stone Seafood to source top-quality oysters, including the featured High Tider from Nelson Bay in Atlantic, North Carolina.

Copain is known for classic French dishes, from croissants and quiche to moules frites and dry-aged steaks. To learn more visit www.copainbakery.com and follow @copain_bakery.

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