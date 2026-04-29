Matildee’s Cookie Company creates edible bouquets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Mother’s Day is right around the corner and sure, you could grab Mom some flowers… but what about a bouquet she can eat? Madeline Snyder, owner of Matildee’s Cookie Company, joins QC Life to share how she turns soft sugar cookies into beautiful, edible bouquets.

With so many decorating styles and techniques, she creates custom designs for every occasion. Her cookies look amazing and taste even better.

To see where she’ll be and what’s available, follow @matildeescookieco on Instagram, and order online at bakesy.shop/b/matildees-cookie-co-llc.

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