Midwood Smokehouse serves up a Texas Tray special for National Barbecue Month

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Midwood Smokehouse is celebrating National Barbecue Month with pitmaster Matt Barry, highlighting a limited-time special that’s big on flavor and built to share. The Texas Tray feeds two and comes loaded with 8 ounces of brisket, jalapeño cheddar sausage, and St. Louis ribs, plus all the fixings: pickled red onions, house-made pickles, jalapeños, beans, slaw, bread, and sauce on the side.

The Texas Tray is available all month long in May at every Midwood Smokehouse location for $58. You can find Midwood at four locations around the Charlotte area - Central Avenue, Park Road Shopping Center, Ballantyne, and at Birkdale Village.

Learn more at midwoodsmokehouse.com and follow @midwoodsmokehouse.

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