Leluia Hall launches “Happy Hour on the Patio” menu

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Leluia Hall has officially rolled out a new “Happy Hour on the Patio” menu, and Chef de Cuisine Cristian Medrano joins QC Life to share the details. The new menu features several popular seafood favorites plus two dishes typically only available at weekend brunch: Lobster Roll Sliders and the Cheeseburger.

Happy hour is available Sunday and Tuesday–Thursday from 4:30–6:30 p.m., and Friday–Saturday from 4–6 p.m. The main dinner and drink menu is also available on the patio during happy hour (and after). Many of the happy hour items are offered at a reduced price. Patio seating is weather-dependent.

To learn more and make a reservation visit www.leluiahall.com and follow @leluiahall.

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