The QC Life team shares their behind-the-scenes takeaways from the Top Chef Carolinas Restaurant Wars taping at Carolina Queen.

QC Life goes behind the scenes at Top Chef Carolinas Restaurant Wars

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - QC Life producer Heidi Kress and WBTV Digital Marketing Manager Carmichael Cruz went behind the scenes at the Restaurant Wars taping for Top Chef Carolinas, visiting Carolina Queen, the winning restaurant.

Some of their personal takeaways:

The judges were genuinely kind and generous with their time, each with a distinct personality

Standout dishes included the peanut butter dessert and the crab cake

From a production standpoint, they were impressed by how on-time and coordinated everything was

Microphones were hidden in planted pots

The restaurant still served guests around the filming area which is impressive

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