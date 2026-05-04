QC Life goes behind the scenes at Top Chef Carolinas Restaurant Wars

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - QC Life producer Heidi Kress and WBTV Digital Marketing Manager Carmichael Cruz went behind the scenes at the Restaurant Wars taping for Top Chef Carolinas, visiting Carolina Queen, the winning restaurant.
Some of their personal takeaways:
- The judges were genuinely kind and generous with their time, each with a distinct personality
- Standout dishes included the peanut butter dessert and the crab cake
- From a production standpoint, they were impressed by how on-time and coordinated everything was
- Microphones were hidden in planted pots
- The restaurant still served guests around the filming area which is impressive
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