Mother’s Day brunch at Kimpton Tryon Park Hotel

Celebrate Mother’s Day with a brunch buffet, bubbles, live music, and a build-your-own bouquet station in the heart of Uptown.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Celebrate Mom in the heart of Uptown Charlotte with a Mother’s Day brunch at the Kimpton Tryon Park Hotel, a boutique retreat tucked beside Romare Bearden Park.

Hosted on the hotel’s third floor, the Mothers Day brunch features a lavish buffet, a complimentary glass of bubbles for adults, and live music to set the mood. Guests can also stop by the create-your-own bouquet station with Botanical House. Afterward, enjoy the skyline view at Merchant & Trade, the rooftop lounge 19 stories above the park.

The Kimpton Tyron Park Hotel Mother’s Day Brunch is $95 for adults, $40 for kids (4–12), and free for children under 3. Complimentary valet parking is included. To reserve your tickets visit their event website or www.tryonparkhotel.com.

Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.