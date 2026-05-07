Grab a scoop at the Truist Championship

Two Scoops Creamery is launching its new Purple Parfection flavor at holes 7 and 16 during the Truist Championship.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Two Scoops Creamery is serving up something special just in time for the Truist Championship: a brand-new flavor called Purple Parfection. It starts with a vanilla base, swirled with marshmallow fluff, and finished with crunchy chocolate-covered pretzels.

If that doesn’t sound tempting enough, Two Scoops also offers plenty of fan favorites like cookie dough, Oreo, and salted caramel. In fact, the shop rotates more than 200 flavors throughout the year, so there’s always something new to try.

Heading to the golf tournament? You can find Two Scoops at two locations on-site at Hole 7 and Hole 16. If you can’t make it to the Truist Championship, Two Scoops has locations all around Charlotte, making it easy to grab their ice cream anytime. To learn more visit twoscoopscreamery.com.

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