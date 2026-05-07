Harriet’s Hamburgers and King of Fire Pizza team up

Two Charlotte favorites are collaborating with the limited-time Pizza Royale and Honey Pie Cheese Curds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - An epic Charlotte collaboration is here: Harriet’s Hamburgers and King of Fire Pizza are teaming up to celebrate two local favorites and serve up delicious, limited-time specials.

Harriet’s created the Honey Pie Cheese Curds: Wisconsin cheese curds, dipped in a homemade batter, breaded, and fried to order in 100% beef tallow sourced from the same ranch as Harriet’s burgers. They’re finished with King of Fire’s signature pepperoni cups, fresh basil, and a drizzle of hot honey for the perfect sweet-heat crunch.

King of Fire has the Pizza Royale, which takes Harriet’s smash burger ingredients and transforms them into a wood-fired pizza topped with mozzarella and American cheese, burger beef, and finished with onions, pickles, tomatoes, and the house “Be Good” sauce.

For Harriet’s Hamburgers (and to try the Honey Pie cheese curds), visit harrietshamburgers.com and follow @harriets.hamburgers.

The Pizza Royale is available for a limited time. Learn more at kingoffirepizza.com and follow @kingoffirepizza.

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