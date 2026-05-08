CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Join in on the fun at the Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival on May 9th at Ballantyne Backyard. Guests can explore a wide variety of beer and bourbon tastings while digging into some of the area’s best BBQ, making it an easy pick for anyone looking for great food, good drinks, and a fun crowd.

One dish to watch for is Gus The Butcher’s Picanha Brazilian Steak sandwich. Gus is known for handcrafted meats and Brazilian-inspired barbecue made entirely from scratch using quality ingredients and traditional techniques. Beyond festivals, Gus The Butcher brings the live-fire experience to private events and interactive workshops like sausage-making classes.

To learn more visit charlotte.beerandbourbon.com.

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