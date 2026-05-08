Mother’s Day brunch at Dilworth Tasting Room in Plaza Midwood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Mother’s Day brunch plans? Dilworth Tasting Room in Plaza Midwood is serving up a festive way to celebrate with a great patio, bouquet-making, delicious brunch dishes, and craft cocktails.

Toast mom with their spring and summer cocktail menu, then dig into favorites like Potatoes O’Brien, sourdough toast, a veggie omelet, and a cinnamon roll, plus classic brunch plates like shrimp and grits and chicken and waffles.

To learn more and make a reservation visit dilworthtr.com and follow @dtr_plazamidwood.

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