Celebrating National Apple Pie Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Gabby Reising, owner of Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop, joins QC Life to share her tips for baking a classic apple pie. While the ingredient list is simple, with apples, cinnamon, sugar, and flour, the real key is baking it low and slow and getting the timing just right.

She recommends using Granny Smith apples because their tart flavor balances the sugar in the filling, and their texture holds up well in the oven. Plan on about 6–8 apples, and watch the bake time closely: too short and the apples stay overly crisp; too long and the filling can turn into an applesauce-like consistency. Another must-have is finely chopped butter, which helps create a rich brown sugar-butter crumble topping.

Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop is located in Birkdale Village. To learn more visit order.toasttab.com/online/buttermilk-sky-pie-huntersville-north-carolina.

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