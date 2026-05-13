Serengeti Kitchen connects cultures through food

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Chef Ammalu Saleh of Serengeti Kitchen joins QC Life to put a East African spin on a classic favorite with her Plantain Crab Cakes. This is a flavorful recipe that blends sweet plantains with fresh crab meat and toasted corn flour.

The dish is inspired by Chef Ammalu’s childhood memories of helping her mother make homemade fish cakes with tuna. When developing the Serengeti Kitchen menu, she wanted to feature a crab cake that still reflected her Tanzanian roots, so she swapped in fresh crab and added plantains - an ingredient beloved in many Tanzanian homes. The result is a comforting, culture-filled crab cake with a uniquely East African touch.

Serengeti Kitchen serves authentic Tanzanian cuisine in Charlotte. It is located right inside 7th Street Market. To learn more visit serengetichef.com and follow @serengeti.kitchen.

Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.