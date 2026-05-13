Taste Buds Dinner at Soul Gastrolounge

Soul Gastrolounge’s first Taste Buds Dinner on Tuesday, May 19th will be an immersive food-and-spirits experience.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Chef de Cuisine Shiki Espinoza and Beverage Director Bob Peters join QC Life to invite the community to a special night out as Soul Gastrolounge debuts its first-ever Taste Buds Dinner. The event takes place at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19, featuring a Southern-inspired, multi-course menu alongside Southern Star Bourbon.

Guests can expect an immersive food-and-spirits journey with four courses and four signature cocktails. This is part of their monthly chef collaboration series. Tickets are $89. To learn more, visit soulgastrolounge.com.

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