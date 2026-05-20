Celebrating National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - To celebrate National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, QC Life is spotlighting the classic treat that never goes out of style - golden edges, a soft center, and plenty of melty chocolate in every bite. It’s the perfect excuse to turn on the oven, bake a batch, and share (or not).

Valentina Lopez, owner and pastry chef of La BonBonniere Bakery joins QC Life with her go-to tips for making chocolate chip cookies that come out bakery-worthy every time. While chocolate chips can be used in so many desserts, sometimes there’s just nothing better than a warm cookie fresh from the oven.

La BonBonniere’s limited weekly flavors are available for pickup in Charlotte. Learn more at labonbonnierebakery.com.

Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.