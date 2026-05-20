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Celebrating National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day

Celebrating National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day Celebrate National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day with Valentina Lopez, owner and pastry chef of La BonBonniere Bakery.
By QC Life Web Staff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - To celebrate National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, QC Life is spotlighting the classic treat that never goes out of style - golden edges, a soft center, and plenty of melty chocolate in every bite. It’s the perfect excuse to turn on the oven, bake a batch, and share (or not).

Valentina Lopez, owner and pastry chef of La BonBonniere Bakery joins QC Life with her go-to tips for making chocolate chip cookies that come out bakery-worthy every time. While chocolate chips can be used in so many desserts, sometimes there’s just nothing better than a warm cookie fresh from the oven.

La BonBonniere’s limited weekly flavors are available for pickup in Charlotte. Learn more at labonbonnierebakery.com.

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