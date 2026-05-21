Sharigato brings sushi hand rolls to Charlotte

Now open at The Joinery, Sharigato is Charlotte’s first restaurant dedicated exclusively to made-to-order sushi hand rolls.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - If you’re looking for something different for dinner, check out Sharigato - now open at The Joinery. It’s Charlotte’s first restaurant dedicated exclusively to sushi hand rolls.

Served one at a time, their hand rolls are simply designed to showcase the fusion of fresh, high-quality ingredients. The texture contrasts between seafood, warm rice and the crisp nori creates a satisfying experience in every bite.

Sharigato’s made to order hand rolls are available coursed in sets of 3, 4, 5 or 6 or a la carte. Opening hours are Tuesday-Sunday 4pm-10pm. To learn more and view the menu visit www.sharigato.com and follow @sharigato_clt.

Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.