Making grilled pineapple salsa

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Chef Reyana Radcliff, also known as Your Braisen Chef, joins QC Life in the outdoor kitchen to celebrate National Salsa Month with a simple tip to level up your next batch: grilled pineapple.

If you already have the grill going, add pineapple slices and lightly spray the grates first so they don’t stick. Once the pineapple browns on one side, flip it, then let it cool before dicing it into your salsa. The sweet, smoky pineapple pairs perfectly with chunky tomatoes and onions and the colors look great together, too. It’s an easy, crowd-pleasing recipe for any patio party.

Your Braisen Chef also caters for weddings, corporate and private events. learn more at www.yourbraisenchef.com and follow @your_braisen_chef.

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