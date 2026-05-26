BBQ Month with a twist at The Improper Pig

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Improper Pig is a Charlotte barbecue staple that blends classic American BBQ with bold, Asian-inspired flavors. The Improper Pig is built around smoke, sauce, and community.

To mark National BBQ Month, Improper Pig is rolling out seasonal specials, community givebacks, and a chance to win BBQ for a Year (a $600 value, given as a $50 gift card each month for 12 months). Guests can enter by dining in and scanning a QR code at their table. The restaurant is also supporting Operation BBQ Relief by encouraging guests to round up their checks through June 15.

Through the end of May, don’t miss limited-time strawberry inspired items like the BBQ Brie Burger - an 8 oz wagyu patty topped with brie, strawberry chipotle BBQ sauce, red onion, and arugula. Plus favorites like Improper Nachos, a loaded shareable piled with smoked meats, queso, toppings, and house-made sauces.

With locations in Cotswold, Plaza Midwood, Rea Farms, and Fort Mill, the team is known for slow-smoked meats, inventive sauces, and comfort-food favorites with a twist. To learn more visit theimproperpig.com and follow @improperpig.

Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.