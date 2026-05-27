Good eats at the Charlotte Motor Speedway

From Carolina-inspired food and cocktails to concerts, fan experiences, and military tributes, race weekend at the Coca-Cola 600 is a full kickoff to summer.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Driving into race weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway means great food, cool drinks, and a Memorial Day kickoff to summer. Fans can dig into Carolina-inspired bites like a cheesesteak, char siu pork belly poke bowls, Korean chicken nachos, and more plus cocktails with local connections to help you beat the heat.

It’s a full-sensory experience at the Coca-Cola 600, with military activations all weekend, fan experiences, concerts, and plenty of souvenirs and merchandise to take home.

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