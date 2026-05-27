North Italia launches new summer menu

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - North Italia has launched its Spring/Summer menu refresh, available through October, with new and updated options for lunch, brunch, and dinner - plus fresh seasonal salads that work for any time of day. Sidnee Tarlton, general manager of North Italia Railyard joins QC Life to highlight a few standout seasonal dishes alongside some fan favorites.

North Italia is also offering a lunch prix fixe (through May 31) — two courses for $25, a great way to try the new menu. North Italia’s menu changes twice a year, but pasta and pizza dough are made fresh in-house daily. They can also accommodate many dietary restrictions by swapping or removing proteins in select dishes.

To learn more visit www.northitalia.com and follow @eatnorthitalia.

Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.