Emmy Lou’s launches curated monthly wine club

Discover new wines with Emmy Lou's monthly wine club starting with Southern France in June - with pickup or local delivery options.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Alex Bridges, co-owner of Emmy Lou’s joins QC Life to talk about Emmy Lou’s Wine Club. June’s Wine Club theme is inspired by the flavors of Southern France. The curated monthly club is designed to help members discover new wines and enjoy them at home, with each month centered around a different theme and story ranging from regional spotlights to styles like sparkling wines and even featured female winemakers.

Members can choose a three-bottle ($60) or six-bottle ($110) monthly option, available for pickup or delivered to your door. New members can sign up on the Emmy Lou’s website, with the first delivery arriving June 15. Delivery is available within a 10-mile radius of Emmy Lou’s. Upcoming themes include “Patio Pounders” in July and “More Than Just Rioja” in August.

To learn more visit emmylouswinebar.com and follow @emmylousclt.

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