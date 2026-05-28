Packard Tavern now open in Uptown, Charlotte

High Tide Hospitality’s newest concept has opened on South Church Street, serving contemporary dinner dishes with a focus on heartfelt hospitality.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Packard Tavern recently opened in Center City on South Church Street as High Tide Hospitality’s fourth concept, bringing a contemporary menu and a team committed to setting the standard for heartfelt hospitality.

Executive Chef DJ Ivey says guests can expect standout dishes like Beef Tartare, Carbonara with tableside black truffle service, Antarctic Salmon, and more. Packard Tavern is open for dinner Monday through Saturday starting at 4pm. Reservations are recommended, but walk-ins are welcome.

Their signature menu item is the Beef Tartare, made with DemKota Ribeye Cap from DemKota Ranch in the Dakotas, where cattle are raised and fed on-site from start to finish. To learn more visit packardtavern.com and follow @packardtavern.

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