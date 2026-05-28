YAFO Kitchen brings its Tahini-Caesar Salad to QC Life

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Chef Shai Fargian from YAFO Kitchen joins QC Life to make the restaurant’s popular tahini-Caesar salad, topped with toasted panko breadcrumbs, Parmesan, and harissa yogurt—with the option to add chicken schnitzel on top.

YAFO Kitchen is a fast-casual Middle Eastern street food concept from restaurateur Frank Scibelli, known for high-quality ingredients at approachable prices. Since opening in 2016, YAFO has brought elevated Mediterranean street food to Charlotte with authentic spreads, vegan and vegetarian options, hormone-free proteins, shawarma-spiced rotisserie chicken, hummus made with organic chickpeas, and house-made hot mezze sides.

To learn more visit yafokitchen.com and follow @yafokitchen.

Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.