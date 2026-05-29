Head to Camp North End for the Ogden Burger with grass-fed beef stacked with Smack Sauce, house pickles, bacon, and American cheese.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Celebrate National Burger Day at Surefire Market with their grass-fed beef burgers - especially the Ogden Burger, stacked on a Martin’s bun with Smack Sauce, house pickles, caramelized onions, chopped applewood bacon, American cheese, and a juicy beef patty.

Surefire Market also offers catering (including sliders) and they are known for serving up some of the best chicken sandwiches in the Queen City. Surefire Market is located at 301 Camp Rd, #101, Charlotte, NC 28206 in Camp North End.

Learn more at www.surefiremarketco.com and follow @surefiremarketco.

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