Making the viral dot cake at home

Learn how to make the viral dot cake at home with just cake, frosting, and sprinkles plus grab a sweet treat from Sweet Pavilion.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Dot cakes became a viral hit at a New York City bakery where people were waiting for hours in line but you can make them at home with just cake, frosting, and sprinkles. Simply stack and layer your cake with buttercream, smooth the frosting so it’s nice and even, then flip the cake upside down and dip the top into sprinkles for that signature look.

If you’d rather skip the baking, Sweet Pavilion is a go-to for sweet treats! Sweet Pavilion makes custom wedding cakes, party cakes and cupcakes. Learn more at sweetpavilion.com and follow @sweet_pavilion.

Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.