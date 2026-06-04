The Goodyear House teams up with Guard and Grace Charlotte for a fun backyard dinner blending local and Hawaiian flavors.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Summer flavors are taking the stage at The Goodyear House in NoDa, where the team is known for celebrating local Carolina ingredients with a creative, farm-to-table approach. Chef and owner Chris Coleman is teaming up for a special summer collaboration with Chef Troy Guard of Guard and Grace.

Carolina Luau at The Goodyear House The Goodyear House teams up with Guard and Grace Charlotte for a fun backyard dinner blending local and Hawaiian flavors.

Guard and Grace is a highly anticipated, Michelin-recommended modern steakhouse set to open in Fall 2026, and Chef Troy who is fifth-generation Hawaiian, is bringing a fun new twist to the table. The event will feature passed appetizers, a four-course dinner, and a backyard party at The Goodyear House. The chefs are blending bold Hawaiian flavors with Southern regional ingredients for a mashup that’s part Carolina, part Texas, and part Hawai‘i.

For tickets to the event on June3rd go to the link in bio on Instagram @thegoodyearhouse.com and @guardandgracecharlotte and to learn more visit www.thegoodyearhouse.com and guardandgrace.com.

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