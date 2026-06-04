NomNomz Sorghum Puffs: Bold flavor snack with no junk ingredients

Mother-daughter duo created a healthy, big-crunch snack the whole family will love, made with 100% American-grown sorghum and no dyes or fillers.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - MJ Patel and Jalpa Patel are the mother-daughter team behind NomNomz Sorghum Puffs, a snack born from a simple frustration in the snack aisle: too many choices were either good for you but boring, or bold and exciting but packed with bad ingredients like food dyes, fillers, and added sugar that can quietly add up over a day.

In their house, snacking had to deliver the full sensory payoff big crunch and a true flavor blast without the regret that often comes with junk snacks. That’s the problem they set out to solve, creating a better-for-you puff that still feels fun to eat.

What makes NomNomz different starts with sorghum, a nutrient-rich, naturally gluten-free whole grain that’s also lectin-free and low-glycemic, with protein, iron, fiber, and antioxidants. The puffs are 100% sorghum, no fillers, seasoned and baked (not fried) in Charlotte after sourcing every grain from American farms, connecting the Midwest to the Queen City and supporting U.S. growers with every bag.

To learn more visit eatnomnomz.com and follow @_eatnomnomz_.

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