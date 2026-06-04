Thoughtful Baking Co. opens a new storefront on Monroe Road

Thoughtful Baking Co. features seasonal quiches made with local eggs available in classic pastry crust or a gluten-free hashbrown crust.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Chef Mary Jayne Wilson of Thoughtful Baking Co. is serving up scratch-made quiches with local eggs, Riverbend Creamery dairy, and seasonal ingredients. Quiches are available in a classic pastry crust or a gluten-free hashbrown crust, with a rotating menu that includes both vegetarian and meat-filled options.

Stop by the Thoughtful Baking Co. new storefront at 4418 Monroe Road, Suite A, Charlotte to see the full lineup of comfort food favorites - including the popular Buttermilk Quiche, offered in both crust options. To learn more visit thoughtfulbakingco.com and follow @thoughtful_baking_co.

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