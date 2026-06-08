Art, ice cream, and a purpose-driven partnership

Seemingly Overzealous and Piece for Peace are teaming up to launch Peace Panther, a purpose driven split-swirl ice cream that supports community art.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Piece for Peace is a Global Movement with Charlotte roots, dedicated to uniting and uplifting others through art and creativity. They invite everyone to contribute their unique expression and add a splash of color to the shared vision of World Peace. With creatives joining in from 42 countries to date, they are excited to see what is going to unfold as peace continues to be shared in 2026!

Celebrate in person and be among the first to taste the new Seemingly Overzealous ice cream flavor on Saturday, June 6, from 3–6pm at the TAOH Outdoor Gallery. Expect local artists, music, workshops, and more. Seemingly Overzealous is unleashing a split-swirl flavor: acai + marshmallow vanilla. A dynamic, velvety fusion that’s as unexpected and inspiring as the artists behind the movement.

On Sunday, June 28, Piece for Peace Day returns to the TAOH Outdoor Gallery with live painting from 20 artists, a Community Mural Spray Paint Workshop, a mobile art store, food trucks, live music, and more.

To learn more visit seeminglyoverzealous.com and taohoutdoorgallery.com.

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