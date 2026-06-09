Cake decorating made easy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - If you’ve ever wanted to decorate a cake like a true professional, this is the class for you. Julia Carlucci, founder of Club Cake, hosts fun pop-up cake decorating classes at breweries and spots around Charlotte and they fill up fast, with each class featuring a different theme. There is no experience needed, just show up and make something sweet!

The next Club Cake class is Tuesday, June 9, from7–9 p.m.at Goldie’s, part of the summer series with bright colors and sunny vibes. To sign up, visit clubcakecharlotte.com and follow @clubcakecharlotte.

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