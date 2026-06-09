Celebrating National Donut Day

Every made-to-order donut at Donut I Love U is crafted fresh with premium, 100% gluten-free ingredients and pairs perfectly with locally roasted coffee.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Mithoon Patel, co-owner of Donut I Love U joins QC Life to celebrate National Donut Day. Donut I Love U has two food trucks and recently opened a new NoDa storefront at 908 E. 35th St., Charlotte. They are a dedicated gluten-free donut and coffee concept.

What sets them apart is how everything is made-to-order, fresh, and topped with premium ingredients. Pair it with a cup of locally roasted coffee, and it’s an easy way to celebrate the day (or any day) with a donut that doesn’t compromise on flavor.

To learn more visit donutiloveu.com.

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