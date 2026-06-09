The Tini Social Club at DTR SouthPark

Join Dilworth Tasting Room SouthPark every Wednesday for the Tini Social Club - three mini martinis paired with truffle fries.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Tini Social Club is the midweek treat shaking things up every Wednesday at Dilworth Tasting Room (DTR) SouthPark. Owner Zoe Kovic and bartender Jamie Giron invite guests to stop in and enjoy a fun, easy pairing: three mini martinis served alongside truffle fries - perfect for a girls night, date night, or an after-work meetup. The flight features a bright Lychee Martini made with vodka, a classic Espresso Martini, and a crisp Apple Martini.

Dilworth Tasting Room has three Charlotte locations Dilworth, SouthPark, and Plaza Midwood. Whether you’re celebrating something special or just catching up with friends, DTR SouthPark blends an elevated feel with a welcoming atmosphere and complimentary parking is available in the parking garage.

To learn more visit dilworthtr.com and follow @dtr_southpark.

Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.