Brunch favorites return to the menu at Soul Gastrolounge

Soul Gastrolounge is bringing back its legendary Sunday brunch with favorites and new dishes.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Soul Gastrolounge legendary brunch is back, bringing the Sunday scene so many Charlotteans remember from its original Plaza Midwood location. Brunch runs Sundays from 11am-3pm with a menu full of returning favorites and new soon-to-be classics like Stuffed French Toast, Turkish Eggs, The Monster Hash, Tricky Chicken & Waffles, and Steak & Eggs.

To complete the experience, Scott Weaver returns as the Sunday Brunch DJ, spinning FM Gold ’70s yacht rock for a laid-back, feel-good afternoon.

First opened in 2009, Soul quickly became a Charlotte favorite for its globally inspired small plates and sushi, craft cocktails, and effortlessly cool atmosphere. To learn more visit soulgastrolounge.com and follow @soulgastro.

Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.