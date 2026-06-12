ADVERTISEMENT

Brunch favorites return to the menu at Soul Gastrolounge

Brunch favorites return to the menu at Soul Gastrolounge Soul Gastrolounge is bringing back its legendary Sunday brunch with favorites and new dishes.
By QC Life Web Staff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Soul Gastrolounge legendary brunch is back, bringing the Sunday scene so many Charlotteans remember from its original Plaza Midwood location. Brunch runs Sundays from 11am-3pm with a menu full of returning favorites and new soon-to-be classics like Stuffed French Toast, Turkish Eggs, The Monster Hash, Tricky Chicken & Waffles, and Steak & Eggs.

To complete the experience, Scott Weaver returns as the Sunday Brunch DJ, spinning FM Gold ’70s yacht rock for a laid-back, feel-good afternoon.

First opened in 2009, Soul quickly became a Charlotte favorite for its globally inspired small plates and sushi, craft cocktails, and effortlessly cool atmosphere. To learn more visit soulgastrolounge.com and follow @soulgastro.

Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.