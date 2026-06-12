The Goodyear House summer menu

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Goodyear House in NoDa is welcoming the season with a new summer menu built around local farm produce and lighter plates made for hot Charlotte days. The goal is simple: fresh, seasonal flavors that feel right for summer, whether you’re stopping in for dinner with friends or bringing the family for an easy night out.

One standout on the menu is the Carolina Gold Risotto, a vegan dish featuring locally sourced seared summer squash, butter bean salad, benne seeds, and fresh herbs. Guests can enjoy it in the restaurant’s expansive backyard an outdoor space that’s especially family-friendly and getting even better with a new pergola for added shade. Kids eat free on Tuesday nights and reservations are available at thegoodyearhouse.com.

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