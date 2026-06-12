Nourishing Our Souls Gospel Brunch

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Merchant & Trade at the Kimpton Tryon Park Hotel is hosting a 21+ Gospel Brunch on Saturday, June 13, 2026, pairing live gospel, a DJ, and an all-you-can-eat Southern buffet.

Expect hearty favorites like Southern fried chicken, shrimp and grits, spiral cut ham, mac and cheese, hashbrown casserole, and cornbread, plus classic desserts including banana pudding, peach cobbler, and chocolate cake. Tickets are $50 per person (plus tax and gratuity) and must be purchased in advance.

The Kimpton Tryon Park Hotel is a boutique retreat in Uptown Charlotte’s 3rd Ward, right beside Romare Bearden Park. To learn more and for tickets visit www.merchantandtrade.com and follow @merchantandtrade.

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