Simple and delicious corn dip for summer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - If you’re looking for a simple summer side or appetizer that always disappears fast, Carly Roegner’s Mexican Street Corn Dip is an easy win for barbecues, game days, and backyard get-togethers. It’s a warm, craveable take on elote packed with sweet corn, smoky spices, tangy lime, and plenty of cotija cheese. It is best served with tortilla chips for scooping.

The best part: it doesn’t have to be fancy. You can use frozen or canned corn and still get big flavor without the extra work of grilling or boiling corn on the cob. When it comes to heat, it’s totally customizable just adjust jalapeño seeds to make it as mild or spicy as you like. To learn more visit chefadora.com/@carlyscookbook and follow @carlys_cookbook.

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