Superica serves up strawberry margaritas

Superica Strawberry Hill serves up Strawberry Margaritas and previews events, including National Tequila Day, Watermelon Week, and the Friday-night Taco Truck.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Strawberry Margarita Week may be wrapping up, but Superica Strawberry Hill is keeping the summer momentum going - starting with bartender Megan Stewart’s refreshing Rocks Strawberry Margarita, a seasonal favorite. At Superica, the bar program spotlights margaritas, agave spirits, Texas-made spirits, and classic Mexican cocktails, plus a beer list featuring Mexican imports and regional craft brews.

National Tequila Day is being celebrated July 20–26 with featured tequila flights and specialty offerings, followed by Watermelon Week (August 1–7) packed with watermelon-inspired cocktails and dishes.

The Superica Strawberry Hill Taco Truck is now open every Friday from 5–8 p.m., serving Tex-Mex specials alongside fresh margaritas from a menu that blends classic tacos, enchiladas, and tamales with wood-grilled favorites like fajitas and shrimp tacos.

To learn more visit superica.com/strawberry-hill and follow @supericatexmex.

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