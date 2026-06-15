CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Enzo’s Italian Market has been a staple in Stallings and Lancaster for years and now it has the largest location yet open in downtown Matthews. Enzo’s is an authentic Italian market, bakery, butchery, restaurant, wine bar, and café all under one roof. Many of the goods are imported from Italy or made in-house, from fresh pasta and specialty sausages to fresh-cut meats you can take straight to the table.

The café serves traditional Italian sandwiches, fresh salads, and pizza made from scratch. For a full sit-down meal, the Osteria offers classic Italian entrées like chicken and veal parmesan, prime steak options, and wines organized by region.

Enzo’s isn’t just about the transaction, it’s about the experience. Whether you’re shopping, sipping, or sitting down to dinner, it’s a place to slow down and get a taste of Italian culture right here in Matthews.

To learn more visit www.enzositalianmarket.net and follow @enzos.italian.market.



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