Celebrate Father’s Day at Ruth’s Chris

Whether Dad goes for prime rib, steak and eggs, or the bone-in strip with shrimp, it’s a celebration built for big appetites.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Father’s Day is a great excuse to treat Dad to a classic steakhouse meal, and Ruth’s Chris Steak House is serving up special dishes all day 11 a.m.–9 p.m. Executive Chef Phil Mack and Sous Chef Brandon Bost join QC Life to highlight hearty favorites like Steak and Eggs featuring a 12 oz. prime New York strip with two scrambled eggs and lyonnaise potatoes, plus a standout Prime Rib plate with a 16 oz prime rib, horseradish cream, your choice of salad, and mashed potatoes.

The Father’s Day menu also spotlights the details that make these plates shine, from USDA prime rib seasoned with salt, pepper, and thyme served with au jus, to garlic mashed potatoes and horseradish sauce. Whether Dad goes for prime rib, steak and eggs, or the bone-in strip with shrimp, it’s a celebration built for big appetites. To learn more visit ruthschrisphg.com and follow @ruthschrissouthpark and @ruthschrischarlotte.

Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.