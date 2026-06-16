A sweet twist on vegan baking

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Sweet IMALDA’s is a Charlotte-based home bakery on a mission to make plant-based desserts so rich and decadent you truly won’t believe they’re 100% vegan. Founded by Norma Starling-Brown, the brand’s motto says it all: “Believe the Hype. Forget the Dairy.” Texture is their biggest crowd-pleaser, and they love changing people’s perceptions of vegan baking on the very first bite.

One favorite is the Vegan Fresh Lemon Cupcake, made with real lemon juice and zest. Sweet IMALDA’s offers an inclusive menu - every item is vegan, with gluten-free options also prioritized for customers with dietary restrictions. While there’s no traditional storefront, customers can order through local delivery, convenient pickup, and by visiting their neighborhood pop-ups and farmers’ markets.

They also accommodate custom orders and large event orders, plus offer competitive options for wholesale partners. To learn more visit sweetimaldas.com and follow @sweetimaldas.

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