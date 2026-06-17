Sip into summer with NAPA

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Summertime is here, and there’s no better way to kick things off than with a few go-to summer wines. Scott Daniel from NAPA joins QC Life to share (and sip) some of his seasonal favorites—perfect for patio nights, weekend get-togethers, and everything in between.

If you’re not familiar, NAPA is your friendly neighborhood restaurant with a serious wine obsession, serving up great food and an even better pour. They have locations at Napa on Providence (the original), Kingsley, Ballantyne, and Raleigh. NAPA just launched new weekly specials on Mondays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays. To learn more visit https://www.naparestaurantgroup.com and follow @napa_restaurants on Instagram.

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