Celebrate dad with sweets from Renaissance Patisserie

Stop by Renaissance Patisserie for all your Father’s Day treats and brunch favorites, from classic French pastries to bistro-style bites.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - This Father’s Day, skip the tie and treat Dad to something he will savor from Renaissance Patisserie. Chef Sylvain Rivet and Bryden Reed, along with Sous Chef Brandon Bost join QC Life to spotlight a standout sweet: the cognac chocolate mousse cup. This is a velvety dark chocolate mousse with a subtle hint of cognac and a smooth finish that lingers.

Renaissance Patisserie is Charlotte’s award-winning go-to spot for authentic French pastries, viennoiserie, fresh breads, and bistro-style café favorites.

To learn more visit renaissancepatisserie.com and follow @renaissancepatisserie.

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