Grabbing a bite at Grey’s Diner

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Grey’s Diner is Charlotte’s newest breakfast spot located in Plaza Midwood. The diner is built on nostalgia, great food, and a whole lot of fun. It’s a throwback to the classic American diner, reimagined for today.

Chef Sam Diminich is well-known in Charlotte’s culinary scene as the owner of Restaurant Constance and he is carrying on the legacy of the beloved 1940s-era Mattie’s Diner, creating a casual community experience rooted in farm-to-table values. Grey’s Diner is named after Sam’s son Grey and is a reminder that this is a family spot where everyone is welcome.

Grey’s supports local North Carolina farmers and gives the neighborhood a welcoming place to gather for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Pair your meal with something from their full bar - craft cocktails, cold beers, and more.

To learn more visit www.greysdinerclt.com.