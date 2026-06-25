Cuzzo’s Cuisine pineapple bowl

Cuzzo’s Cuisine is celebrating 12 years by offering a $12 jerk chicken pineapple bowl for the month of June.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Sometimes you just need to spice things up and Cuzzo’s Cuisine is doing exactly that. Celebrating 12 years in Charlotte, they’re serving up a $12 Pineapple Bowl special all month long: jerk chicken with rice and beans in a fresh pineapple bowl, topped with their homemade jerk sauce.

Cuzzo’s Cuisine is a gourmet spot in the University area specializing in Southern cuisine, and they also have a food truck. Learn more at www.cuzzoscuisine.com and follow @cuzzoscuisine.

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