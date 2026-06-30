Top Charlotte chefs unite for Chefs Against Cancer dinner gala

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Ten of Charlotte’s top chefs are teaming up for a dinner experience with a powerful purpose. Chefs Against Cancer supports local cancer patients and survivors while honoring the legacy of those impacted by the disease. Founder Chef Mark Allison created the organization in tribute to his late wife, Alison, and her courageous fight against cancer.

Chefs Against Cancer (C.A.C.) is a nonprofit built on the belief that food, community, and compassion can make a real difference - right here in Charlotte. Its annual dinner gala is also a true foodie event: a one-of-a-kind fine dining experience where some of the city’s best chefs collaborate on an unforgettable meal. If you love great food and want your night out to support a meaningful cause, this is the event for you.

This year marks the 5th annual Chefs Against Cancer event (formally FORK Cancer) and proceeds will support four local cancer non-profits: Xander’s Acts of Kindness Foundation, The Meggs Foundation, Barrel Aged Charities, and The Paula Takacs Foundation.

The event takes place Saturday, October 3, 2026, at the Charlotte Marriott City Center. To learn more and reserve your tickets, visit www.chefsagainstcancer.org and follow @chefsagainstcancerclt.

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