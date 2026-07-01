East Coast Wings + Grill Fan Flavor Showdown

Guests can vote for East Coast Wings + Grill’s next permanent wing flavor by ordering one of three finalists in the app through July 28.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - East Coast Wings + Grill is putting the power in fans’ hands with its Fan Flavor Showdown, inviting guests to create the next must-try wing flavor. The contest challenged customers to submit their most creative ideas for a chance to win $2,500 and earn a permanent spot on the ECW+G menu.

After receiving nearly 80 submissions from April 27–May 8, they narrowed it down to three finalists based on creativity, flavor appeal, and how well each one fits into the brand’s lineup of 50+ signature flavors. The finalists are:

BBQ Peppercorn, created by Natalie Rinehardt of Albemarle, NC

Carolina Ranch, created by Emma Campbell of Albemarle, NC

Korean Thai, created by Daniel Robertson, an employee at the location in King, NC

Now through July 28, guests can vote by ordering any of the three finalist flavors through the ECW+G app and every order counts as a vote. The flavor with the most orders when voting closes will win $2,500 and join the menu permanently beginning Fall 2026.

The winner will be announced on National Chicken Wing Day, Wednesday, July 29. To celebrate, the winning flavor will be available as a free add-on to any menu item for guests at participating locations that day. ECW+G is also celebrating mascot Coop’s 1st birthday, with Kids Eat Free all day (with the purchase of an adult entrée). To learn more visit eastcoastwings.com and follow @eastcoastwings.

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