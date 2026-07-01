Signature sips at Packard Tavern

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The bar at Packard Tavern makes you feel like a regular, even on your first visit. That warmth goes beyond the polished wood countertop and comfortable leather stools - it shows up in the genuine hospitality and the care put into every dish and drink. Azure Cassidy, Beverage Director, joins QC Life to showcase their standout cocktails.

At Packard Tavern, the bar program leans into the classics, done right - think Old Fashioned, Martinis, and Spicy Margaritas that feel familiar but still leave an impression. Packard Tavern is open for dinner Monday through Saturday starting at 4 p.m. Reservations are recommended, walk-ins are welcome, and private dining is available.

To learn more visit www.packardtavern.com and follow @packardtavern.

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